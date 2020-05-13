Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues Earnings Results

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.20-5.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.20-5.40 EPS.

NYSE CAH opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

