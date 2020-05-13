Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues Earnings Results

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 5.20-5.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.20-5.40 EPS.
NYSE CAH opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.
