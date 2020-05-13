Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.20-5.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.486 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cardinal Health to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.