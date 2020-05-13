Cardstack Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,017.00 (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Cardstack has a market cap of $1.61 million and $4,017.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardstack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Coinsuper, IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Cardstack has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043179 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.03581729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00055668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031610 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001883 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011031 BTC.

Cardstack is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,360,527,413 tokens. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com

Cardstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinsuper, Hotbit, IDEX, CoinEx, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

