CARREFOUR SA/S’s (CRRFY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CARREFOUR SA/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Get CARREFOUR SA/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.79. 517,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,389. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. CARREFOUR SA/S has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CARREFOUR SA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARREFOUR SA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.