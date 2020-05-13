Cartesi Hits Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $883,230.00 worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.02081671 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00091132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00177815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00041356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,335,249 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

Cartesi Coin Trading

Cartesi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

