Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.59. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 87,287 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,745 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 581.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 968,574 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 63,610 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $502.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

