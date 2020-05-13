Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Century Bancorp from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $371.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.10. Century Bancorp has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 700 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.57 per share, for a total transaction of $55,699.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 747,511 shares in the company, valued at $59,479,450.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 500 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.26 per share, with a total value of $42,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 745,462 shares in the company, valued at $63,558,090.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,430 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Century Bancorp by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Century Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Century Bancorp by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

