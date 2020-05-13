Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to report sales of $136.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.98 million. Chegg reported sales of $93.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $552.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $539.70 million to $581.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $680.22 million, with estimates ranging from $644.30 million to $757.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CHGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $3,467,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $159,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,184,366 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Chegg by 700.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000.

NYSE CHGG traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62. Chegg has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.82, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.