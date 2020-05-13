Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Chemed by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $5.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.59. 8,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,413. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $324.31 and a 1 year high of $513.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $428.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

