ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCXI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 35,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $2,071,203.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,272,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,251,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $770,271.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,897 shares in the company, valued at $117,084,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 314,750 shares of company stock worth $16,014,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded down $3.86 on Wednesday, reaching $52.66. 25,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,399. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 2.08. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

