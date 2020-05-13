Chronologic Reaches Market Cap of $88,187.23 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One Chronologic token can now be bought for about $0.0924 or 0.00001020 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $88,187.23 and $223.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.02074368 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00088275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00177001 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,233,235 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,627 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

