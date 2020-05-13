Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 105.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $99.62. The stock had a trading volume of 123,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.36 and its 200-day moving average is $140.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.