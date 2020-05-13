CIBC Boosts Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to $27.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF remained flat at $$14.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.