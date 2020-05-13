Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,485 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $73,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,634,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,397,994. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

