Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) declared a dividend on Monday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CKN opened at GBX 2,455 ($32.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.70 million and a PE ratio of -57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,340.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,676.65. Clarkson has a 1-year low of GBX 1,936 ($25.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,135 ($41.24).

Clarkson (LON:CKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 118.80 ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 116 ($1.53) by GBX 2.80 ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Clarkson will post 13755.8701558 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CKN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,940 ($38.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded Clarkson to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,510 ($33.02) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,425 ($31.90), for a total transaction of £38,121 ($50,146.01).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

