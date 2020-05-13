Cna Financial Corp (CNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on June 4th

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Cna Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cna Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cna Financial to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. Cna Financial has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cna Financial will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

CNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

