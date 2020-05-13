Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Co-Diagnostics has set its Q4 guidance at ($0.36) EPS.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 160.48% and a negative net margin of 2,881.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.

CODX stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $425.30 million and a P/E ratio of -45.92. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

