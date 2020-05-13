Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Co-Diagnostics has set its Q4 guidance at ($0.36) EPS.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2,881.40% and a negative return on equity of 160.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,746,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $425.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.92. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

