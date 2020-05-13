Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ: CHRS):

5/9/2020 – Coherus Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Coherus Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

4/17/2020 – Coherus Biosciences is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/19/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

CHRS traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,452. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $77,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,309 shares of company stock worth $235,940. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

