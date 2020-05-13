Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ: CHRS):
- 5/9/2020 – Coherus Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/8/2020 – Coherus Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/23/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/22/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “
- 4/17/2020 – Coherus Biosciences is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/7/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/27/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/20/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 3/19/2020 – Coherus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
CHRS traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 48,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,452. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.18.
Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
