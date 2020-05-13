Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a research note published on Saturday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,309 shares of company stock valued at $235,940. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

