Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a research note published on Saturday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.
Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94.
In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,309 shares of company stock valued at $235,940. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter.
About Coherus Biosciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
