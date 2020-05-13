Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.7% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,634,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,397,994. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.