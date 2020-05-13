ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 119.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,176,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,324,472. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.