Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given “Buy” Rating at Nomura

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Nomura in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,229. The stock has a market cap of $484.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 197.69% and a negative return on equity of 227.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barbara White acquired 15,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,614.92. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 34,951 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 36,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,723 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

