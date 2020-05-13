Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 197.69% and a negative return on equity of 227.79%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million.

CRBP stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,229. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $484.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Barbara White acquired 15,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,614.92. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRBP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

