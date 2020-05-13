Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.19 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce $90.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.10 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $72.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $370.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.50 million to $374.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $383.18 million, with estimates ranging from $299.24 million to $438.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,505. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.10. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $17.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,768,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,174,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after buying an additional 147,082 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after buying an additional 629,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 128,044 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

