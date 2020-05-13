COTI (COTI) Price Down 12% Over Last Week

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. COTI has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and $1.12 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.02081671 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00091132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00177815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00041356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,091,395 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.