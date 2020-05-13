Crown (CRW) Price Reaches $0.0578 on Top Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Crown has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $1,456.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0578 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, YoBit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,046.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.93 or 0.02608089 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00644463 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00013019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,671,394 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crown.tech

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, Bittrex and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.