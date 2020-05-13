Cryptonex Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for $1.77 or 0.00019400 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $98.30 million and $1.71 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.02081671 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00091132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00177815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00041356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

