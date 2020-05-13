Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Declares $1.31 Quarterly Dividend

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.311 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

Cummins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Cummins has a dividend payout ratio of 66.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cummins to earn $10.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

NYSE CMI traded down $6.23 on Wednesday, reaching $147.38. 100,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,115. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Cfra lowered their target price on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

