Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Declares $1.31 Quarterly Dividend

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.311 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.
Cummins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Cummins has a dividend payout ratio of 66.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cummins to earn $10.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.
NYSE CMI traded down $6.23 on Wednesday, reaching $147.38. 100,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,115. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.
In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Cfra lowered their target price on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.