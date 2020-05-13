CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD to Issue Dividend of €0.01 (LON:CCPE)

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE) declared a dividend on Friday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CCPE remained flat at $GBX 0.74 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday. 40,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,406. CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.06 ($0.01). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.90.

About CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

