CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Holdings Decreased by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC trimmed its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 54,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CONE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

In other news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,029 shares of company stock worth $3,195,142 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.43.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

