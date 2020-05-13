DA Davidson Downgrades Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to Neutral

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $310.00. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.73.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $310.64 on Monday. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $327.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.69.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 9,640 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $2,957,455.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,359 shares of company stock valued at $38,199,048 over the last ninety days. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,796 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $593,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 481.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

