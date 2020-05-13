Darrell & King LLC Purchases New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 161,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,885,000. Facebook comprises approximately 6.3% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,548 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,503. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $6.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,893,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,028,787. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.91 and a 200-day moving average of $194.65. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $598.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.