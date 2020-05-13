Datum (DAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $792,647.73

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $792,647.73 and $23,687.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, COSS, OKEx and Huobi. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.97 or 0.02077969 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00088454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00177760 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum launched on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, COSS, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.