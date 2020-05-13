Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $260.42. 336,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,164. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.00.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

