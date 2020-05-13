Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $220,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE:COP traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $39.81. 2,696,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,324,472. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

