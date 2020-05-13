Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $325,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 230,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,894 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

ZTS stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.61. The company had a trading volume of 70,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,578. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,441.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

