Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRBP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

CRBP stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. 663,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 197.69% and a negative return on equity of 227.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barbara White purchased 15,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,614.92. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

