Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.59.

NYSE:ANET traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,182. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $289.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.32. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,559.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total transaction of $389,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,194 shares of company stock valued at $11,190,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

