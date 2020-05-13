DEEX (DEEX) Price Hits $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One DEEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $520,030.25 and $1,787.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000235 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000149 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

