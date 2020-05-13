Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,492 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 83,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.53. 52,931,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,120,314. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Barclays lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.