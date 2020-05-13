Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given “Buy” Rating at Nomura

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Nomura’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

DNLI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. 62,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.48% and a negative net margin of 825.96%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $78,868,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $27,812.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,662 shares in the company, valued at $558,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,902,426 shares of company stock worth $79,018,241. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,129,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after buying an additional 1,539,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $10,862,000. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,932,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,469.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 117,173 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

