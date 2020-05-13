Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF)

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Get FinecoBank Banca Fineco alerts:

Shares of FCBBF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. Its banking services include current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprise order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to principal global equity markets and to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.