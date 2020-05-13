Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €32.73 ($38.05).

FRA:DPW traded down €0.63 ($0.73) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €26.93 ($31.31). 2,599,914 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.24. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

