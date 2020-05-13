Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €32.73 ($38.05).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down €0.63 ($0.73) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €26.93 ($31.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,914 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.24. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

