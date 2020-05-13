Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be bought for about $6.89 or 0.00076204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade and LATOKEN. Diamond Platform Token has a total market cap of $11.87 million and $7,807.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043179 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.03581729 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00055668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031610 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001883 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011031 BTC.

About Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token (CRYPTO:DPT) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

