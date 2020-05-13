Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Dicker Data’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Dicker Data stock traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching A$7.19 ($5.10). 271,094 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 21.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$6.13 and a 200 day moving average of A$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Dicker Data has a 52 week low of A$3.90 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of A$8.09 ($5.74).

In related news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.90 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,000.00 ($41,843.97). Also, insider David Dicker bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.00 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,800.00 ($141,702.13). Insiders have acquired a total of 78,572 shares of company stock worth $354,983 over the last quarter.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

