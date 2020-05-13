Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Dicker Data’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Dicker Data stock traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching A$7.19 ($5.10). 271,094 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 21.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$6.13 and a 200 day moving average of A$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Dicker Data has a 52 week low of A$3.90 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of A$8.09 ($5.74).

In related news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.90 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,000.00 ($41,843.97). Also, insider David Dicker bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.00 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,800.00 ($141,702.13). Insiders have acquired a total of 78,572 shares of company stock worth $354,983 over the last quarter.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

