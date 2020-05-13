Dimecoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $975,866.94 and approximately $1,807.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017412 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002924 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000715 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002466 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Novaexchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

