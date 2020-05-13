Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Diversified Royalty stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 559,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,924. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.71. The firm has a market cap of $195.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.41 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIV. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Diversified Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

