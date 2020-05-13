DraftCoin Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. DraftCoin has a market cap of $40,137.30 and $5.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000205 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

